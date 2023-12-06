Kamal’s wealth increases, income drops

The movable and immovable properties of State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder has increased in the past five years, while his annual income dropped by Tk 9 lakh.

The affidavit he submitted to the EC for the upcoming national polls shows that the lawmaker's movable and immovable properties are worth over Tk 13.10 crore now, while his properties were worth Tk 11.11 crore as per the affidavit he submitted in 2018.

Meanwhile, the worth of his immovable property was Tk 5.89 crore in 2014. The account of his moveable properties in 2014 is not available on the EC's website.

His current yearly income is Tk 1.14 crore based on the 2023 affidavit, while his annual income was Tk 1.23 crore in 2018.

Kamal showed himself as a businessman in the recent affidavit, mentioning that he earned over Tk 51 lakh from house rent and Tk 37.88 lakh from business. In 2018, his earnings from house rent and business were Tk 78 lakh and 26.12 lakh, respectively.

He also mentioned that he currently earns Tk 25.28 lakh as a member of parliament, while he earned Tk 23.27 lakh as an MP in 2018. He did not mention his wife's or dependents' income in any of the affidavits. Kamal also showed a pistol and shotgun in his belongings in the 2023 affidavit.