Kamal donated Tk 31cr to family

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal and his wife own Tk 133 crore in assets.

This is according to his affidavit submitted to the Election Commission. He is running in Cumilla-10.

Together, Kamal and his wife's total assets have fallen by Tk 64.5 crore since 2018, but this decrease is only about 30 percent of their total properties.

Kamal said he has donated Tk 31 crore to his wife, two daughters, and five grandchildren over the past four years.

This caused a dip of about Tk 24 crore in his net worth, said the finance minister in his affidavit.

Similarly, their movable properties collectively fell by Tk 75.5 crore, but this decrease is only about 38 percent of their total movable properties.

Their immovable properties, on the other hand, collectively rose by Tk 11 crore.

The finance minister also leases his property to Padma Bank Ltd, which owes him Tk 2.4 crore in rent.

All banking and non-banking financial institutions are under the jurisdiction of the finance ministry.

Meanwhile, he said that his wife owns the building on plot-11 on Road 103 of Gulshan-2, but its worth is only Tk 35 lakhs. The building on that plot is at least eight storeys.

AHM Mustafa Kamal also said in his affidavit that he lent his wife, Kashmiri Kamal, Tk 82.23 lakh and his daughter, Kashfi Kamal, Tk 76 lakh. Then he himself borrowed Tk 1.7 crore from his other daughter, Nafisa Kamal.

The worth of Kashmiri Kamal's postal certificates and fixed deposits soared by Tk 9.03 crore and currently stands at Tk 25 crore.

Her cash in hand also increased from Tk 5 lakh to Tk 1.73 crore in the past five years.

The finance minister founded a conglomerate called Lotus Kamal Group, which has businesses in the real estate and textile sectors, among others.