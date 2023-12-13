JP's participation in polls still uncertain: Obaidul Quader

Jatiya Party's participation in the upcoming polls is still uncertain despite its willingness to form an electoral alliance with the Awami League, the ruling party's General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today.

He said JP had informed AL that it wanted to take part in the election, but the uncertainty over the issue could not be cleared in yesterday's meeting, the latest between the two parties.

"They did not say that they would quit the race. There might be uncertainty [over it]," he said in response to a question over JP's polls participation during a press briefing at the AL's president's political office in the capital's Dhanmondi.

"We also want to be sure [about JP's participation in polls] by the December 17. Until then, we will wait. There is no reason to worry ...," said Quader.

The last date for the withdrawal of nominations is December 17, according to rules. Symbols will be allotted to the political parties, and the election campaign will begin on December 18.

Quader urged all not to pay heed to rumours concerning the alliance.

"Rumors have become part of our politics. We are alert so that the rumours cannot confuse us," he said.

He said the election must be held on time to defend the constitutional continuity.

"We will not allow anyone to protract or disrupt the election process. The election will be held on time," he added.

Quader said the election would be competitive.

"Apart from Awami League, the election is being participated by independent candidates, there are other parties….. Four candidates are contesting against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. I am the general secretary of Awami League, and there are four rivals in my area," said Quader.

He said the JP's inclusion in the polls will make it more competitive.

The Awami League general secretary said there is no scope to withdraw the AL independent candidates from the race.

"Independent candidates are now under the jurisdiction of the Election Commission. We cannot stand against the electoral code of conduct here," he added.

AL Presidium Member Engineer Mosharraf Hossain, Organising Secretary BM Mozammel Haque, Health Affairs Secretary Rokeya Sultana, Education and Human Resources Secretary Shamsunnahar Chapa, Deputy Publicity Secretary Syed Abdul Awal Shamim and Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan were present in the press briefing.