JP sold 1,510 nomination forms in 3 days for Tk 4.53 crore

The main opposition Jatiya Party has sold a total of 1,510 nomination forms in the last three days for Tk 4.53 crore.

Although most senior leaders of Jatiya Party have already collected nomination forms, leaders loyal to Raushan Ershad including Raushan herself and her son Rahgir Almahe Ershad are yet to do so.

JP started selling nomination papers from Monday and will continue till tomorrow.

JP sold 557 nomination forms on the first day, 622 on the second day, and 331 today, Mahmud Alam, joint office secretary of the party told The Daily Star.

Interview of the nomination seekers will start from November 24 and will continue till November 26.

The party will declare the final list of its candidates on November 27.