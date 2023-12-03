Elections
Star Digital Report
Sun Dec 3, 2023 10:37 PM
Last update on: Sun Dec 3, 2023 10:40 PM

Elections

JP co-chair Ruhul Amin Howlader's nomination suspended

Jatiya Party leader Ruhul Amin Hawlader
ABM Ruhul Amin Hawlader. File Photo taken from Prothom Alo

Jatiya Party co-chairman ABM Ruhul Amin Howlader's nomination has been suspended due to his income tax arrears of 88.69 lakh.

Patuakhali District Returning Officer (RO) and District Commissioner Md Noor Qutubul Alam suspended it during the selection of nomination papers this afternoon, reports our Patuakhali correspondent quoting the RO.

Assistant Tax Commissioner Md Masud Rana, who raised an objection during the evaluation, said Ruhul Amin owes Tk 88.69 lakh income tax in 160 circle of Dhaka tax zone. This income tax is due from the financial year 2000-2001 to 2008-2009.

Patuakhali Sadar Upazila unit Jatiya Party President Tipu Miah said that all of Ruhul Amin's outstanding taxes have been paid and will be duly submitted to the RO tomorrow.

Also, out of 28 candidates of Patuakhali's 4 constituencies, four have been cancelled and eight suspended.

"Those whose nominations have been suspended will be given a final decision if they submit the necessary documents by 4:00pm tomorrow," said the RO.

