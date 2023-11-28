Elections
Star Report
Tue Nov 28, 2023 09:55 PM
Last update on: Tue Nov 28, 2023 10:00 PM

Most Viewed

Elections

Joining polls: BNP must decide within two days

Says EC Alamgir
Star Report
Tue Nov 28, 2023 09:55 PM Last update on: Tue Nov 28, 2023 10:00 PM
Photo: Jahid Hasan/Star

BNP needs to inform the Election Commission within the next two days if they want to join polls, said Election Commissioner Md Alamgir today.

Mentionable, the last date for submitting the nomination papers is November 30.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The EC is open to adjusting the election schedule "within the constitutional limits" to facilitate parties who are still undecided to join the election, he said.

"If necessary, we will reschedule the polls. In that case, the election date (January 7) may change. The deadline for submitting nomination forms will also be changed. But all this has to be done in line with the constitution," he added.

He was speaking at a discussion meeting regarding the upcoming polls in Madaripur today.

Meanwhile, Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana in Rajshahi said BNP can still join the polls, but they should do so within the deadline.

"If they truly want to join the polls, we will think about how to give them the chance," she said.

Notably, three election commissioners including Rashida said on Monday they are bound by the constitution to hold the national election by January 28.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
স্বরাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী
|বাংলাদেশ

যারা তারেকের নেতৃত্ব মেনে নেবে না, তারা নির্বাচনে আসবে: স্বরাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী

তিনি বলেন, আপনারা দেখেছেন বিএনপির নেতৃত্ব দলের অনেকেই পছন্দ করছেন না। এ কারণে তারা নতুন দল গঠন করে নির্বাচনে অংশগ্রহণের চেষ্টা করছেন।

৮ মিনিট আগে
|নির্বাচন

বিএনপি নির্বাচনে এলে তফসিল পুনর্বিবেচনা করা হবে: ইসি আলমগীর

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification