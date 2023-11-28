Joining polls: BNP must decide within two days

Says EC Alamgir

BNP needs to inform the Election Commission within the next two days if they want to join polls, said Election Commissioner Md Alamgir today.

Mentionable, the last date for submitting the nomination papers is November 30.

The EC is open to adjusting the election schedule "within the constitutional limits" to facilitate parties who are still undecided to join the election, he said.

"If necessary, we will reschedule the polls. In that case, the election date (January 7) may change. The deadline for submitting nomination forms will also be changed. But all this has to be done in line with the constitution," he added.

He was speaking at a discussion meeting regarding the upcoming polls in Madaripur today.

Meanwhile, Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana in Rajshahi said BNP can still join the polls, but they should do so within the deadline.

"If they truly want to join the polls, we will think about how to give them the chance," she said.

Notably, three election commissioners including Rashida said on Monday they are bound by the constitution to hold the national election by January 28.