Jinnah’s land property rose from 1.5 decimals to 1,700

Shariful Islam Jinnah, two-time lawmaker from Jatiya Party and incumbent MP from Bogura-2 (Shibganj) constituency, saw his wealth surge significantly over the last 10 years, according to his affidavit submitted to the EC.

In 2018, Jinnah mentioned earnings of Tk 3,15,800 from business, Tk 2,000 from agriculture, and Tk 1,800 from rents, and no income for his wife or dependents.

This year, Jinnah mentioned his annual income as Tk 41,15,561 while his dependents' income was mentioned as Tk 28,35,200.

His land ownership rose from 1.5 decimals in 2018 to 1,700 decimals this year, while his immovable assets rose in value from Tk 5 lakh in 2013 to Tk 2.5 crore in 2023.

Jinnah's movable assets rose in value from Tk 7.65 lakh in 2013 to Tk 2,91,77,026 in 2023, while his immovable assets rose in value from Tk 5.30 lakh in 2013 to Tk 2,61,89,145 in 2023.

His wife's wealth also increased significantly during this time. Her immovable assets rose in value from Tk 9.20 lakh in 2013 to Tk 2.5 crore this year, while her cash possession increased from Tk 50,000 in 2013 to Tk 1 crore in 2023.

The present value of her movable assets is Tk 2,35,95,330. In last five years, the movable and immovable assets owned by Jinnah's other family members rose from zero to Tk. 99.29 lakh and Tk 10.26 lakh respectively.

Jinnah owned firearms worth Tk 1.15 lakh in 2018. This year he did not mention owning any firearm.