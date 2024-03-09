JCD leader detained after clash at Cumilla polling centre

Police in a drive today detained a man after a clash between the supporters of two candidates of Cumilla City Corporation elections that left two people bullet-hit at a polling centre in the city.

Around 12:00pm, a team of police led by Additional Superintendent of Police Nazmul Hasan detained Abu Sufian Antu, 27, a president candidate of Cumilla City Chhatra Dal.

However, Antu's mother said Antu was at home during the clash.

Nazmul Hasan told reporters that after two people were injured in the clash, police started the drive and detained him.

He, however, did not mention the reason behind Antu's detention.

He also said that the injured were undergoing treatment at Cumilla Medical College Hospital. "We are trying to identify all involved in this incident," he said.

Contacted, Returning Officer Farhad Hossain said the clash took place outside the Munshi M Ali High School centre around 10:00am.

Former BNP leader Nizam Uddin Kaisar, who is contesting the election with the "horse" symbol, identified the injured persons as Zahirul Islam and Md Tuhin and said they were his supporters.

Abdul Hannan Bhuiyan, who witnessed the detention, told The Daily Star, "We were casting vote a while ago. There was a chase and counter-chase before we cast ballots. We did not know who were involved with the clash. We were outside the polling station. Suddenly, a police car came and picked up Antu. Then we asked police why did you detain him? They couldn't explain. Police said they will investigate and take legal action against Antu if they find his involvement (with the clash) and release him if he found innocent."