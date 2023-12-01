Jatiya Party leader submits nomination as Trinamool BNP candidate

Jatiya Party (JP) leader Md Rafiqul Islam, who has submitted nomination from Trinamool BNP, is going to contest the 12th national election from Dhaka-4 constituency without his party's consent.

He is one of the executive members of JP and was an organising secretary till 2020.

"I don't belong to the party as the party does not allow the next tier of leaders to come forward," said Rafiqul yesterday.

He was the founding president of Shyampur Thana unit of JP. In his constituency, the JP co-chairman Syed Abu Hossain Babla is the incumbent member of parliament.

"This time, he [Babla] got the party [JP] nomination, though he took part in the 2018 election violating the party decision," said Rafiqul, who joined the JP in 1992.

In the last 10 years, Babla didn't conduct enough development works in his constituency, alleged Rafiqul.

"In our Shyampur-Kadamtoli area there are many industries and labourers mainly live here. In this area, we need a local representative. Outsider MPs were being elected in this area for a long time, which is problematic as they started corruption and nepotism here," he added.

Babla lives in Wari area, which is under Dhaka-6 constituency.

Rafiqul joined Trinamool BNP only a few days ago. "I believe there is no other peaceful way to oust a government without participating in the election. If one fails in one attempt, there are more chances," he added.

Contacted, JP Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu told The Daily Star that he was not aware of the issue.

"Everybody has the right to participate in an election. But if any party member joins another party, we will take action after knowing it officially," he said.