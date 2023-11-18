Jatiya Party to decide in a couple of days: Chunnu

The Jatiya Party will decide within a couple of days whether the party will join the next national election or not, said its Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu.

Although US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu sent letters to three major parties for talks, so far there is no sign of dialogue, he said while talking to reporters at the party president's Banani office.

Chunnu said the BNP did not clearly say anything about the dialogue while the ruling party turned it down.

In this situation, he said, there is now a question whether the Jatiya Party will go to the election or not.

"Our senior leaders will convene a meeting of our presidium members, if necessary, and we'll decide through discussions within a day or two whether we will go to the polls or not," Chunnu said.

He, however, said their party still wants political dialogue to ensure a credible and participatory election.

On November 15, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal announced that the 12th parliamentary election of the country would be held on January 7.

Soon after the announcement, Jatiya Party chief patron Raushan Ershad welcomed it through a statement.

Some leaders, loyal to Raushan, said they would participate in the election, but most of the party's grassroots leaders loyal to its chairman GM Quader at a recent meeting suggested not going to polls under the current government.