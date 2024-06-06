Jashore post-polls violence: Injured man dies at Dhaka hospital

A man, who was injured in a post-election clash between supporters of two chairman candidates for Jashore's Sadar upazila Parishad election yesterday, died at a hospital in Dhaka today.

Deceased Shakib Hossain, 18, was a supporter of defeated chairman candidate Anwar Hussain Bipul and son of Majnu Mia of Chanchra area, reports our Benapole correspondent.

Police and locals said supporters of chairman-elect Touhidul Chakladar Fontu brought out a victory procession in Chanchra area yesterday evening.

Later, a group of 5-6 supporters of the defeated chairman candidate, including Shakib, attacked the procession.

Hearing the news, a group of people chased the attackers. At one stage they caught Shakib and beat him.

Later, locals and relatives rescued him and took him to Jashore General Hospital.

As his condition deteriorated, doctors referred him to Dhaka for better treatment.

Shakib was admitted to a private hospital in Dhaka where he died around 8:00pm today.

Bipul blamed followers of Fontu for Shakib's death.

Abdur Razzak, officer-in-charge of Jashore Kotwali Police Station, said police sent the body to Jashore General Hospital for autopsy.