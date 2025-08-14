JaPa wants participatory election, hopes to be invited to EC dialogue

Jatiya Party (JaPa) today called on the chief election commissioner (CEC) to ensure that the upcoming 13th national election is participatory, free, and fair.

While the party was not included in discussions with the chief adviser and the National Consensus Commission during the interim government's tenure, it expressed hope of being invited to the Election Commission's dialogue.

Speaking with the reporters after a meeting with CEC AMM Nasir Uddin at the EC headquarters this afternoon, JaPa Secretary General Shamim Haider Patwary said, "The CEC has spoken, and we are delighted. The CEC has said that he will make every effort to ensure a level playing field. It is the EC's responsibility to invite all registered parties and hear their concerns."

As a registered political party, JaPa expects to be invited to the discussions, he added.

Shamim said, "We talked about the overall election situation. We want a participatory, fair, and free election. Bangladesh is going through a period of conflict and political instability. We hope that in this situation, the commission will uphold its oath, maintain neutrality, and conduct a fair election."

The JaPa secretary general said, "We firmly believe and have confidence that the commission will make its best efforts to ensure a fair voting. Although there may be limitations, we do not think the commission will fail to make every effort."

He added, "We do not consider the government to be completely neutral. However, we want to see the Election Commission remain neutral. The commission should invite all registered parties and talk to them. We are the EC's clients; we are the representatives of the people."

"It is the EC's responsibility to call all registered parties, listen to their concerns, and create a level playing field. This very challenging task must be done by the EC. And the EC will have to get the cooperation of the government and the political parties. Without the cooperation of the parties, a level playing field will not be possible; the EC alone cannot achieve it."