Irregularities mar by-polls to B’baria-2, Laxmipur-3

AL candidates win

Amid widespread allegations of electoral fraud, Awami League candidates won the by-polls to Brahmanbaria-2 and Laxmipur-3 constituencies yesterday.

In both districts, AL men allegedly forced agents from other camps to leave polling stations.

In Brahmanbaria, The Daily Star correspondent saw under-age boys and girls enter polling booths and ballot box stuffing.

In Laxmipur two of the four candidates boycotted the election in the afternoon, citing irregularities.

In Brahmanbaria, Shahjahan Alam Saju bagged 66,314 votes while his closest rival Ziaul Haque Mridha, an independent, got 37,758.

In Laxmipur, Golam Faruk Pinku got 1,20,599 votes, and Jatiya Party's Rakib Hosen got 3,846 votes, the second highest number of votes.

Correspondents of this paper visited at least 13 polling stations in the two constituencies and found irregularities at six.

There are 132 polling stations in Brahmanbaria and 115 in Laxmipur.

In Brahmanbaria, Ziaul Haque Mridha, an independent, told reporters around 2:00pm that his agents and supporters were kicked out of the centres.

Ziaul, a two-time lawmaker from the Jatiya Party, also alleged that ballot stuffing by AL men was rampant at seven polling stations in Ashuganj upazila's Sharifpur, Andidil, Jatrapur, Baratolla, Tekerpar, Char-chartola and Naoghat areas.

He demanded cancellation of polling at those centres.

He said voter lists at the polling centres in Sarail upazila were not updated.

At Borotolla Government Primary School in Ashuganj around 3:15pm, a correspondent of this paper saw 15-20 boys and girls entering the polling booths after they were taken to the polling stations by local AL leaders.

Several men and women were seen openly stamping ballot papers on the ground floor while most of the polling officers were having lunch on the second floor.

Locals said this was going on since morning at the other six centres in Ashuganj union.

Contacted, MP-elect Saju and Returning Officer Shahgir Alam said the allegations were baseless.

"Every centre had strict security arrangements, and there was no room for vote rigging," said Shahgir, also deputy commissioner of Brahmanbaria.

In Laxmipur, Jatiya Party candidate Rakib Hosen and Zaker Party candidate Shamsul Karim Khokon boycotted the by-poll, citing vote rigging by AL activists.

They separately made their announcement at Laxmipur Press Club. Rakib said he visited different polling centres and found that none of his agents were able to enter the centres.

"Little boys and girls had cast votes in Boralia Government Primary School in Laxmipur sadar," he said, adding that he saw no voter in front of the centres, but found that 140-150 votes were already cast at almost every booth.

Zaker Party candidate Shamsul Karim Khokon told reporters that local AL leaders and activists had each cast 10-15 fake votes.

"They kicked out 36 agents of mine," he said.

However, MP-elect Golam Faruk Pinku and National Peoples' Party candidate Selim Mahmud said the by-election was fair.

Deputy Commissioner Suraiya Jahan said she had not received any complaint about irregularities.

The last by-polls to the 11th parliament were held as two lawmakers died.