Inu's money increases 52-fold in 10yrs

Incumbent lawmaker of Kushtia-2 Hasanul Haq Inu, also the president of JSD (Inu), has seen a 52-fold increase in his cash holdings, rising from Tk 6.8 lakh during the 10th parliamentary election to Tk 3.56 crore, according to affidavits submitted to the EC.

His wife Afroza Haque's cash has also increased.

Inu's movable assets include cash worth Tk 1.58 crore and Tk 1.98 crore from car sales.

During the last election, he had Tk 50.66 lakh cash, and it was Tk 6.85 lakh in 2014 election.

Now he has a deposit of Tk 14.84 lakh in banks and financial institutions, which was Tk 44.51 lakh five years ago and Tk 36.70 lakh ten years ago.

Inu's wife Afroza has cash worth Tk 1.61 crore. Five years ago, it was Tk 60 lakh, and 10 years ago Tk 6.38 lakh.

She has deposits of Tk 16.37 lakh in banks and financial institutions. Five years ago, it was Tk 14.24 lakh, and ten years ago Tk 80,000.

Inu mentioned himself as a political activist and engineer in the affidavit.

He showed an annual income of Tk 7.62 lakh from business, Tk 23.96 lakh from salary and allowances, and Tk 2.16 lakh from TV talk shows and bank interests.

During the eleventh parliamentary election, he showed an income of Tk 34.61 lakh. Ten years ago, it was Tk 26.36 lakh.

Inu's gold ornaments have remained constant over a decade, as he received 25 bhori as a gift in 1974, and the same amount is mentioned in the latest affidavit.

But his wife's gold jewelry has increased, initially listing 12 bhori during the 10th parliamentary election affidavit as a gift she received in 1974, but in the latest election affidavit it is 40 bhori.

Inu has a jeep worth Tk 4 lakh, and there is a plot of 10 katha in Purbachal in his name whose price has been shown as Tk 16.10 lakh.