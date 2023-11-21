Elections
Star Digital Report
Tue Nov 21, 2023 09:15 PM
Last update on: Tue Nov 21, 2023 09:18 PM

Inu's JSD sells 391 nomination forms

A total of 391 aspirants of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Inu) collected party nomination forms wishing to take part in the 12th parliamentary election to be held on January 7.

The party started to sell nominations form on Saturday and concluded today.

Party high ups will take interviews of the aspirants on Thursday morning. The parliamentary nomination board will also hold meeting following the interviews on the same day, party said in press release issued this evening.

Number of nomination papers sold this year is lower from 2018, a party leader said. He, however, immediately couldn't give the figure.

JSD, an ally of the Awami League-led 14-party, will take part in the election as part of alliance as well as nominate some candidates with the symbol.

Meanwhile, leaders of Workers Party of Bangladesh, another ally of the 14-party alliance till yesterday sold 21 nominations. The party will continue to sell the nomination papers among till November 28, sources said.

