‘Independents are definitely rebels’

Says AL praesidium member Abdur Razzaque

Awami League Presidium Member Abdur Razzaque has termed the party leaders who are contesting the polls independently "rebels."

"The prime minister might have told them to contest [independently] for the sake of the election. But she didn't say that an Awami League activist should work for other candidates than the party nominated ones. In my view, they are definitely "rebel" candidates," said Razzaque, also the agriculture minister.

Razzaque made the remarks before attending a meeting of Tangail district AL as chief guest.

On November 26, AL president Sheikh Hasina gave the go-ahead to the party leaders to run as independents to make the polls competitive and draw more voters.

The party later said any AL leader seeking to run independently must get the party nod first.

Over 400 Al independents are vying against their party nominees in 298 seats.

During the event, Razzaque said there is no scope for AL leaders and activists to work for others, going beyond the party or boat [AL's electoral symbol].