Elections
Star Digital Report
Mon Nov 27, 2023 10:10 PM
Last update on: Mon Nov 27, 2023 10:16 PM

Most Viewed

Elections

If I run, I'll run as independent candidate: Khaleda’s advisor Ekramuzzaman

Nomination collected from Brahmanbaria on behalf of him
Star Digital Report
Mon Nov 27, 2023 10:10 PM Last update on: Mon Nov 27, 2023 10:16 PM
Syed AK Ekramuzzaman. Photo: Collected

Khaleda Zia's advisor Syed AK Ekramuzzaman today said if he decides to participate in the upcoming national election, he will run as an independent candidate.

A nomination form was collected for him from Brhmanbaria district returning officer's office in the afternoon.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

One Bokul Mia, who introduced himself as a party worker, collected the form, reports our local correspondent quoting District Election Officer Mohammad Sadekul Islam.

However, when contacted, Ekramuzzaman, also the managing director of RAK Ceramics, said he is yet to decide whether to participate in the January 7 national election.

"My well-wishers might have collected the nomination form," he said.

"I haven't yet decided whether I will participate, but if I do, I will as an independent candidate" he said, adding that he will let everyone know about his decision within the next couple of days.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|ইসরায়েল-হামাস যুদ্ধ

ইসরায়েল-হামাস যুদ্ধবিরতি ২ দিন বাড়ছে: কাতার

কাতারের পররাষ্ট্র মন্ত্রণালয়ের মুখপাত্র মাজেদ আল আনসারির এক বিবৃতির বরাত দিয়ে আজ সোমবার রাতে বার্তাসংস্থা এএফপি এ তথ্য জানিয়েছে।

৫৬ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

যুক্তরাষ্ট্র আমাদের সঙ্গে, আমরা যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের সঙ্গে আছি: পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification