If I run, I'll run as independent candidate: Khaleda’s advisor Ekramuzzaman

Nomination collected from Brahmanbaria on behalf of him

Khaleda Zia's advisor Syed AK Ekramuzzaman today said if he decides to participate in the upcoming national election, he will run as an independent candidate.

A nomination form was collected for him from Brhmanbaria district returning officer's office in the afternoon.

One Bokul Mia, who introduced himself as a party worker, collected the form, reports our local correspondent quoting District Election Officer Mohammad Sadekul Islam.

However, when contacted, Ekramuzzaman, also the managing director of RAK Ceramics, said he is yet to decide whether to participate in the January 7 national election.

"My well-wishers might have collected the nomination form," he said.

"I haven't yet decided whether I will participate, but if I do, I will as an independent candidate" he said, adding that he will let everyone know about his decision within the next couple of days.