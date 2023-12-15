Home ministry restricts ‘anti-polls’ political events

Acting quickly on the Election Commission's directive, the home ministry yesterday asked police and other authorities concerned to take measures so that no political programmes other than electioneering take place from December 18.

The ministry asked recipients of a circular to take steps so that rallies or any other political programme that may obstruct election preparation or and discourage people from casting votes are stopped from December 18 until after the election.

The ministry issued the circular at the instruction of the EC which sent a letter to the government on Tuesday.

The move sparked criticism with many saying that the instruction virtually puts a restriction on all kinds of political activities of the opposition parties. They also said the move will curtail the democratic rights of citizens.

A day after the EC sent the letter, Election Commissioner Md Alamgir said the political parties can organise peaceful programmes with the authorities' permission and that the parties' rights have not been curtailed.

However, phrases like "discourage people from casting votes" in the circular can be used to restrict any kind of activities by the opposition, especially the BNP, its allies, and several left-leaning political parties.

The parties have been demanding that the election be held under a non-partisan polls-time government.

Contacted yesterday, Ruhin Hossain Prince, general secretary of the Communist Party of Bangladesh, said, "It is virtually a ban on the political activities of the opposition parties. We have seen such bans only during emergency periods."

Every citizen has the right to take part in or shun elections and hold peaceful political programmes in favour or against elections, he said.

Talking to this newspaper on Tuesday, former election commissioner Brig Gen (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain said, "As far as I recall, the EC had not made such a move in recent times."

The parties that have taken to the streets may be forced to choose some other type of programmes, he added.