Holding free, fair polls in best interest of Bangladeshis: UNGA president

UN General Assembly President Dennis Francis has said that he hopes Bangladesh honours its long and strong tradition of democratic governance.

"I should hope that Bangladesh, which has a long and strong tradition of democratic governance, realises the importance of honouring that tradition and that the impending election will be free and fair and can be certified to be free and fair," he said.

He made the comment when asked by a Bangladeshi journalist, at a briefing in New York, about what initiative the UN was taking to help Bangladesh hold free and fair election.

Francis said honouring the democratic tradition and holding free and fair election would be in the best interest of the people of Bangladesh.

"It will certainly, I believe, strengthen their potential to maintain and even expand the relationship with the UN and the international system.

"Democracy is an extremely important foundation upon which sustainable development can be pursued."

Francis said Bangladesh needs to support sustainable development consistently with the global 2030 Agenda.

"Best of luck in your democratic election," the UNGA president said.

Bangladesh are set to go to polls on January 7, 2024.