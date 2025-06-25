Hold local body polls before national election: Jamaat tells EC

The party also demanded a proportionate representation system for the polls

Jamaat-e-Islami today urged the Election Commission to hold local government polls under the interim government before the 13th national election.

The party, while meeting with Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin, also demanded a proportionate representation system for the general polls.

"The national election is approaching. Our demand is to hold the local government elections before that -- not only this time, but in the future as well -- under a non-partisan government, regardless of the form the interim government may take," Jamaat Assistant Secretary General AHM Hamidur Rahman Azad told reporters after its three-member delegation met the CEC at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital.

The meeting was held a day after the party got back its electoral symbol -- Daripalla (balance scale) -- following a court directive.

Jamaat leader Hamidur said if the local body polls were held under an interim government, those would be much more neutral and credible.

Responding to a query whether Jamaat has confidence in the current EC, he said they were still observing everything about the government and the commission.

"We're observing. And when any work is done properly, we will acknowledge it. We must describe black as black and white as white. If any deviation occurs, we will have to raise our voice … We are hopeful that they [EC] will act responsibly keeping the public interest in mind."

In the meeting, the Jamaat delegation also talked about introducing the proportional representation system in the general election.

"The system for [the sake of] fair elections is a good method. We have also raised this demand before the EC through the formal meeting," Azad said.

For the voting rights of expatriates, Jamaat expressed its support for postal and online voting systems. "We've suggested that the Election Commission can consider postal and online systems as viable options for the expatriate's voting."

Regarding the registration of Jamaat, Azad said they regained their rights that were taken away unjustly. "The restoration of registration with the symbol has set a new precedent.

"During the previous government's tenure, Jamaat's registration was unjustly cancelled, and the party symbol was taken away for political reasons," said the Jamaat lead.

Two other Jamaat delegation members were its assistant secretaries general Ahsanul Mahboob Zubair and Jashim Uddin Sarker.

Proportional representation is an electoral system in which the distribution of seats corresponds with the proportion of the total votes cast for each party.