Hero Alom gets Bogura-4 candidature back

Ashraful Hossain Alom, widely known as Hero Alom, got back his candidature as an aspirant of Bangladesh Congress from Bogura-4 constituency in the upcoming general election this afternoon.

The development came as the Election Commission today started hearing the appeals filed by aggrieved aspirants against the decisions of the returning officers over the nomination papers.

Hero Alom is one of the 56 aspirants who got back their candidature on the first day.

On December 3, Bogura Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Saiful Islam cancelled Alom's candidature showing four mistakes in the nomination papers he submitted, reports our local correspondent.

Following this, he appealed to the EC on December 6 and got his candidacy back this afternoon.

"The commission announced my candidacy as legitimate citing my errors as trivial," Hero Alom said.