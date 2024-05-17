HC declares Chhagalnaiya upazila chairman illegal

The High Court yesterday declared Mejbaul Haider Chowdhury Sohel as Feni's Chhagalnaiya Upazila chairman illegal, as he was declared elected uncontested in 2019 and has been holding the office without official gazette and taking oath.

The court scraped the returning officer's decision that on March 14, 2019 declared Mejbaul elected as Chhagalnaiya Upazila chairman unopposed.

The HC also ordered Mejbaul to return all the salaries and allowances he has received as upazila chairman since 2019 till now to the state exchequer in three months after getting the copy of this verdict.

If he (Mejbaul) does not return the salaries and allowances within this period, the deputy commissioner of Feni must take necessary steps to collect those from him, Deputy Attorney General Kazi Mynul Hassan told The Daily Star.

He said the HC delivered the judgement as the Election Commission did not issue any gazette notification declaring Mejbaul as elected upazila chairman and he was not sworn in, but he has been functioning as upazila chairman for so many years.

DAG Mynul said the panel chairman will now perform as Chhagalnaiya upazila chairman following the HC verdict.

Meanwhile, Mejbaul's lawyer Md Ozi Ullah told this correspondent that his client will move an appeal before the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court challenging the HC verdict as there is a provision in the law for declaring candidates elected, if there is no other candidate to contest the election.

He also said the HC declared the activities of Mejbaul as Chhagalnaiya upazila valid.

The election of Chhagalnaiya upazila parishad was scheduled to be held on March 31, 2019, Advocate Ozi Ullah added.