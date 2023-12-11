Hasina to start polls campaign from Sylhet

Likely to address rally December 20

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also the president of the ruling Awami League, will formally kick off the election campaign of the ruling party at a rally in Sylhet likely to be held on December 20.

Obaidul Quader, general secretary of the party, made the announcement during a press briefing at the party chief's Dhanmondi political office yesterday.

"The prime minister will offer prayer at the shrines of Hazrat Shahjalal and Hazrat Shah Paran in Sylhet, followed by a grand rally. With the rally, she will formally inaugurate the electioneering," said Quader.

Quader alleged that talk of human rights does not suit the BNP as they broke all records in violating human rights.

"The example they set for violating human rights is unmatched in the contemporary world. How come they are talking about human rights? They don't even have any shame," said Quader.

Asked for comment on the Jatiya Party's demand to withdraw AL nominees from some constituencies, Quader said he would not make any comment until the decision is finalised.

"Today, human rights are being plundered in the hands of those who are more vocal about human rights. But internationally, we have seen that the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada have imposed sanctions on 90 people from 13 countries. Bangladesh is not on the list," said Quader.

"If you talk about human rights, you have to talk about Palestine. At least 18,000 people were killed. But the United States is the only supporter for Israel on the UN Security Council. This proves once again that the wicked boy named Israel is the son of America," he added.