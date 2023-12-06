Hasan Mahmud’s loans nearly double in 5yrs

Awami League candidate from Chattogram-7 (Rangunia) and Information Minister Hasan Mahmud's loans nearly doubled in the last five years, although his wealth has not increased.

His wife's wealth (both moveable and immoveable) has decreased at the same time.

In the affidavit submitted to the Returning Officer (RO) in 2023, it was found that Hasan Mahmud currently has loans of Tk 2.28 crore.

In his affidavit before the 2018 national election, he mentioned that he had loans of about Tk 1.21 crore, which means, his debt increased by Tk 1.07 crore in the past five years.

However, there was no change in his income and assets in that period. Annual income in the affidavit was unchanged in most sectors.

While he did not have any income from the agriculture sector in 2018, this time his income from the sector was shown as Tk 1,30,000.

According to the affidavit, his annual income was Tk 2,77,000, excluding the allowance received as a member of parliament and minister. The corresponding amount was Tk 1,80,000 in 2018.

Apart from a bank loan of Tk 1.25 crore from Global Islami Bank, he has taken a loan of Tk 91 lakh without mortgage. He also took a loan of Tk 12 lakh from his brothers.

Despite the increase in debt, the affidavit did not show much change in moveable and immoveable temporary assets. The moveable assets have been shown as Tk 20,57, 250 this time, which was shown as Tk 19, 95,000 in 2018.