Hanif’s income Tk 3.64cr, loan Tk 102.86cr

Awami League candidate Mahbubur Rahman Hanif for the Kushtia-3 constituency has a loan of Tk 102.84 crore from banks and financial institutions.

Hanif, also the joint general secretary of AL, showed no loans in the 11th parliamentary election, while he had a Tk 13.99 crore loan in banks and financial institutions in the 10th parliamentary election, as per the affidavits he submitted to EC.

In the "liabilities" section, he disclosed loans of Tk 47.42 crore in Premium Bank, Tk 5.38 crore in National Bank, a security deposit of Tk 1.50 lakh for a farmhouse property loan, and a loan of Tk 50.3 crore in NCC Bank.

Over the past five years, Hanif's yearly earnings have risen, but his overall wealth has declined, with the current total annual income amounting to Tk 3.64 crore.

The amount of movable and immovable assets is now worth Tk 20.99 crore.

His cash holdings have surged 175 times since the last election, reaching Tk 2 crore, compared to Tk 72.71 lakh in 2018.

He mentioned he had no money in the bank or financial institution this year.

In the 11th parliamentary election affidavit, his movable and immovable assets totaled Tk 86.69 crore, but the latest affidavit reveals a decrease to Tk 20.99 crore..

Hanif possesses immovable assets valued at Tk 12.22 crore, including three acres of non-agricultural land in the Gazipur South Barai Bari area, estimated at Tk 1.98 crore.

He has 0.1231 acres of land and a three-storey building worth Tk 1.96 crore in the Chourahash area of Kushtia.

He also owns a land worth Tk 3.39 crore in Gulshan.

Besides, he has a house in Nayapaltan worth Tk 8 lakh. He has an investment of Tk 4.81 crore in six companies in the stock market.