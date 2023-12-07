Haji Selim’s son Solaiman earns Tk 1.46cr annually

Annual income of Awami League candidate for Dhaka-7 constituency Mohammad Solaiman Selim is Tk 1.46 crore, as per the affidavit he submitted to Election Commission.

Solaiman, making his debut as a parliamentary candidate, is son of incumbent member of parliament for the same constituency, Haji Selim.

According to Selim's affidavit, his cash reserve is Tk 11.79 crore. In addition, there is a deposit of Tk 20.56 lakh in banks and financial institutions.

Solaiman's financial portfolio extends to shareholdings in various companies, including those listed in the stock exchange, totaling to Tk 9.46 crore. Various savings certificates and investments amount to Tk 31.45 lakh.

He didn't mention any jewelry in his possession, and the affidavit provides no financial information of his wife.

In the affidavit, Solaiman Selim declared that he has not taken any loan, either individually or jointly.