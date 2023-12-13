Habib’s wealth goes up by 11-fold in 3yrs

Mohammad Habib Hasan, Awami League's candidate from Dhaka-18 constituency, saw a meteoric rise in his wealth in last three years, according to his affidavit submitted to the EC.

In the affidavit, Habib Hasan mentioned a present net wealth of around Tk 1.56 crore, including cash, bank deposits, gold, and other assets. The figure was Tk 14.16 lakh in 2020.

Habib now possesses Tk 11 lakh in cash, up from Tk 1 lakh in 2020, and Tk 1.40 crore in bank deposits, up from Tk 11.46 lakh three years back.

In 2020, Habib mentioned having total Tk 2.47 crore loan from Bangladesh Infrastructure Finance Fund Limited (BIFFL) and Social Islami Bank Limited. This time, he did not mention any loan in his affidavit.