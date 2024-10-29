Govt starts election journey, search committee for EC formed: Asif Nazrul

Elections
Star Digital Report
Tue Oct 29, 2024 12:58 PM
Last update on: Tue Oct 29, 2024 01:18 PM

Law Adviser Prof Dr Asif Nazrul said the interim government has started its journey towards holding the next general election.

"The search committee for constituting new election commission has been formed. You will know about the circular after chief adviser signs it," he said while replying to reporters' query after a programme.

"It was sent to the chief adviser's office and I am not aware about today's update," he added.

Asked about the members of the search committee, Asif Nazrul said the committee was formed as per the existing laws.

"After the formation of the search committee, the Election Commission will be constituted. Then, the voter list will be updated as there was a lot of questions about the voter lists," he added.

"The people of the county had no interest about the voter list as the previous elections was fake ones. This time, we will hold an extraordinary free and fair election," Asif Nazrul said.

