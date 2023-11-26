Govt luring small parties with money to join polls

Says Rizvi

An atmosphere of fear and violence prevails across the country instead of festivity ahead of the upcoming national polls, opposition BNP has said.

"Awami League started pre-election killings and attacks centering on the nomination form submission," BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi told a virtual press briefing yesterday.

He accused the government of forming a "secret force" comprising intelligence agencies.

Through intelligence agencies, the government is bringing little-known political leaders together to form a King's party by luring them with money and membership in parliament, he said, adding that no "ethical or patriotic" politicians can join forces with the government in this manner.

BNP and its allies are enforcing a fresh 48-hour nationwide blockade starting this morning demanding election under a nonparty government.

Rizvi urged party leaders and activists to pour into the streets with "indomitable courage" to press home their demand.

"Our blockade will be peaceful. People along with BNP activists of every tier would take to the streets without fear to establish their democratic rights," Rizvi said.

Rizvi termed the upcoming election a "laughing stock" as people have "lost their rights to pick their representatives".

He alleged Awami League wants to stage a "selection" through rigging, like it did in 2014 and 2018 polls.

He also told the press briefing that law enforcers arrested more than 16,215 leaders and activists in 407 cases across the country from October 28 until yesterday afternoon.

At least 325 party leaders and activists were detained and 13 cases were filed against 1,435 named and many unidentified party activists in 24 hours preceding yesterday evening alone, he said.

Rizvi also criticised the statement of Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova regarding "US interference in Bangladesh's internal affairs".

In a statement released to the media yesterday, Rizvi said Maria's statement hurt the sentiment of the democracy-aspiring people of Bangladesh.

"The Russian spokesperson's statement contradicts people's aspiration for a fair and participatory election," the statement said.

Terming the Russian spokesperson's statement wrong, the BNP leaders said, "Awami League has snatched people's right to vote through farcical elections in 2014 and 2018 and wrote a tainted history in the national and international arena. It is not possible to hold a participatory and credible election under any government led by the current prime minister.

"The people of the country have moral support for peaceful and non-violent programmes. The allegation of a foreign diplomat helping BNP in organising rallies is completely unexpected and unprecedented. Such an unrealistic statement goes against the people's wish to restore democracy."