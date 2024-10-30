Govt forms EC search committee

Gazette in a day or two, says Asif Nazrul

In a major development, the interim government is forming a search committee for constituting a new election commission.

"The interim government has started its journey towards the next general election. The search committee for forming a new election commission has been set up," Law Adviser Prof Asif Nazrul told reporters yesterday.

"You will know by today or tomorrow about the circular once the chief adviser signs it," he said.

"Previous national elections were fake. So, there is not much to talk about the voter list. The voter list will be updated, and it'll be done through a transparent process. The interim government will hold a proper election."

Asked how far was the election, the adviser said, "It will depend on a number of factors."

The interim government will follow the laws with regard to the formation of the search committee, he added.

According to Supreme Court sources, Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed nominated Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury, a judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, as the head of the search committee. He also nominated Justice AKM Asaduzzaman, a judge of the High Court Division, as a member of the committee.

The search committee will make a list of individuals and send it to the president. The chief election commissioner and election commissioners will be picked from among those on the list.

The Election Commission fell vacant on September 5 when chief election commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal and four election commissioners resigned.

The BNP, its allies, and other parties have been asking for a roadmap to the next election.

BNP's acting chairman Tarique Rahman yesterday said his party always attach highest importance to ensuring people's voting rights.

"Through voting rights, citizens of the country can claim their ownership to the state," he said.

The move comes amid calls from election experts and organisations like Sushashoner Janno Nagorik for reforms to the law regarding the EC formation.

According to Appointments of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners Act-2022, the president forms a six-member search committee headed by an Appellate Division judge nominated by the chief justice.

A judge of the High Court Division nominated by the chief justice, the comptroller and auditor general, the chairman of Bangladesh Public Service Commission, two other eminent personalities, including a woman, nominated by the president are to be members of the committee.

The search committee can seek names from the political parties and professional bodies. Within 15 working days of its formation, it recommends two names for each post of the EC.

Sushashoner Janno Nagorik Secretary Badiul Alam Majumdar, also the head of the government-formed commission to reform the electoral system, yesterday told this newspaper that the commission was ready to hand over its proposals on the law to constitute the EC.

Jamaat spokesperson Matiur Rahman said his party deemed the existing law "faulty".

"The search committee should be formed after amending the law," he said.

Meanwhile, at least two members of the commission to reform the election system said they were in the dark about the formation of the search committee.

In 2012, 2017, and 2022, the presidents formed search committees and then held dialogues with political parties over the formation of the ECs.

After the search committees made recommendations, the presidents appointed the commissioners.

The Kazi Habibul Awal-led Election Commission, formed in 2022, had been at the centre of controversy as it held the most recent national polls shunned by the major opposition parties.

The AL fielded dummy independent candidates, many of whom were AL leaders, to make the polls appear participatory.

The KM Nurul Huda-led commission became controversial after the December 2018 general election with opposition parties alleging ballot-box stuffing the night before election day. In January 2019, the Jatiya Oikya Front alleged that between 30 and 60 percent of the votes were cast the night before.

The same month, Transparency International Bangladesh in a study found that ballot-stuffing took place the night before election day at multiple centres in 33 of the 50 surveyed constituencies.

The Kazi Rakibuddin Ahmad-led commission held a one-sided national election in January 2014, in which 153 lawmakers out of 300 were elected unopposed as most of the opposition, including the BNP, boycotted the election.

The AL-led alliance won all three elections.

VACANT EC

The EC has been vacant for 53 days, the longest ever.

In 2007, following the resignation of then CEC Justice MA Aziz and six commissioners, the ECs remained vacant for a week.

Aziz resigned a day before the highly controversial January 22 election. Then Justice Mahfuzur Rahman took over as the acting CEC. All five members resigned on January 31.

ATM Shamsul Huda was appointed as the new CEC on February 5.

After the Kazi Rakibuddin-led EC's tenure ended on February 9, 2017, the next commission led by KM Nurul Huda took the office on February 15.

After the Nurul Huda-led commission completed its tenure in 2022, the one led by Kazi Habibul Awal was formed 12 days later.