GM Quader's wealth triples in five years

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader's wealth has increased three times over the past five years, according to an affidavit he submitted to the Election Commission.

His better half Sherifa Quader's wealth has also doubled in the same period. She, an MP from reserved seat, is a candidate for the Dhaka-18 constituency.

GM Quader, who owned a car worth Tk 40 lakh five years ago, now owns a vehicle worth over Tk 84 lakh.

Sherifa Quader now has a luxury vehicle valued at Tk 80 lakh. In 2018, she owned a Tk 15 lakh car.

In 2018 affidavit, GM Quader declared that he had Tk 14,47,973 in cash. He now has Tk 49,88,253 in cash.

Similarly, his wife, in 2018, had Tk 27,64,701 in cash which jumped to Tk 59,59,563 in 2023.

GM Quader's bank deposits have also increased. In five years, his Tk 13,02,435 deposit has jumped to Tk 35,95,793.

His wife's bank deposit has multiplied sevenfold to Tk 27,09,359.

In the 2023 affidavit, GM Quader said he has different income sources.

In his affidavit, he said earned Tk 11,58,000 from dependentsand Tk 4,40,000 thousand from business. He also declared an income of Tk three lakh from house rent and 30 lakh from shares and savings certificates.

He, however, didn't show any land, house, or jewellery in his or his spouse's possession in the affidavit.

Quader has no loans from banks or financial institutions, according to his affidavit.