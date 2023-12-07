GM Quader’s wealth triples in 5yrs

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader's wealth has increased three times over the past five years, according to an affidavit he submitted to the Election Commission.

Meanwhile, his wife, Sherfia Quader, an incumbent lawmaker from reserved seat and candidate from Dhaka-18 constituency for the upcoming polls, has seen a twofold increase in her wealth in the same period.

In the affidavit, GM Quader submitted recently, he mentioned possessing Tk 49,88,253 in cash, while the amount was Tk 14,47,973 in the affidavit he submitted in 2018.

Similarly, his wife, in 2018, had Tk 27,64,701 in cash, which jumped to Tk 59,59,563 in 2023.

GM Quader's bank deposits have also increased. In five years, his Tk 13,02,435 deposit has jumped to Tk 35,95,793.

GM Quader, who owned a car worth Tk 40 lakh five years ago, now owns a vehicle worth over Tk 84 lakh, while Sherifa now has a vehicle valued at Tk 80 lakh instead of the Tk 15 lakh car she owned in 2015.

GM Quader claimed having different income sources in the recent affidavit, saying that he earned Tk 11,58,000 from dependents and Tk 4,40,000 from business. He also declared an income of Tk 3 lakh from house rent and Tk 30 lakh from shares and savings certificates.

He, however, didn't show any land, house, or jewellery in his or his spouse's possession in the affidavit.

Quader has no loans from banks or financial institutions, according to his 2023 affidavit.