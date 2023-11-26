GM Quader, Raushan discuss elections

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader called on party Chief Patron Raushan Ershad at the latter's Gulshan home last night.

He met the opposition leader in parliament amid a stalemate over her collecting the JP's nomination forms for the January 7 national election.

The sale of nomination forms ended on Friday, but Raushan, her son Rahgir Almahe Ershad and most of the party leaders loyal to her did not collect forms.

Golam Moshi, political secretary to the opposition leader, Kazi Mamunur Rashid, spokesperson of Raushan, and Rahgir Almahe were present at Raushan's home during the meeting, JP insiders told The Daily Star.

The meeting, which began around 9:00pm, lasted for about an hour. After the meeting, Raushan met with her loyalists.

A JP leader loyal to Raushan said election-related issues were discussed in the meeting.

The issues of Quader's move to run from Rangpur-3, where Rahgir is the incumbent MP, and the buying of a nomination form by Quader's nephew for Rangpur-1, where opposition chief whip Mashiur Rahman Ranga is the sitting MP, were also discussed in the meeting, the JP leader told this correspondent wishing anonymity.

The meeting discussed making the party's election-related decisions in consultation with Raushan.

The Daily Star could not reach Quader over phone for comments as he did not answer the calls.

Earlier in the day, JP Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu said Raushan called him on Friday and said she would collect three nomination forms -- one each for herself, her son and her family physician KR Islam. But she did not collect the forms, he added.

The JP continued interviewing the nomination seekers for the second consecutive day yesterday.

The party is likely to make the final list of its nominees public today, JP sources said.