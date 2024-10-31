Gazette issued over EC search committee formation

A gazette notification was issued today regarding the formation of the six-member search committee led by Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury to constitute a new Election Commission.

The search committee will recommend names for the appointment of the chief election commissioner (CEC) and five election commissioners (ECs) in accordance with Section 3 of the "Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Appointment Act, 2022."

The five other members are Justice AKM Asaduzzaman of the High Court Division of the Supreme Court; Md Nurul Islam, the comptroller and auditor general of Bangladesh; Prof Mobassher Monem, chairman of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission; Prof Chowdhury Rafiqul Abrar from the Department of International Relations at Dhaka University; and Prof Jinnatun Nessa Tahmida Begum.

The notification also said the Cabinet Division will provide necessary support to facilitate the committee's operations.