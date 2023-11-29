Gaibandha BNP leader denies buying Trinamool BNP's nomination

Advocate Md Obaidul Haque Sarkar, an advisor of the Gaibandha district unit of BNP, who was nominated by Trinamool BNP to contest the national election from the Gaibandha-4 constituency, said that he did not purchase any nomination paper from the party.

"I did not buy any nomination from Trinamool BNP, nor do I have any intention to buy a nomination from the party," Obaidul, also a member of the Gabindaganj thana unit BNP, told The Daily Star tonight.

He also issued a statement in this regard, stating, "I was informed by the media that Trinamool BNP has announced a nomination by my name in which I have no connection. I request the people of Gabindaganj not to get confused."

Contacted, Advocate Taimur Alam Khandaker, secretary-general of Trinamool BNP, said that they did not give nominations by going to anyone's house.

"Candidates have bought nomination papers by paying Tk 5,000. Someone might have collected a nomination paper by his name. If he is not willing to run the race, we will nominate someone else in this constituency."

Earlier in the day, Trinamool BNP unveiled its candidates in 280 constituencies across the country, saying that Obaidul was given a nomination from the Gaibandha-4 constituency.