Wed Nov 1, 2023 05:22 PM
Last update on: Wed Nov 1, 2023 05:25 PM

Fulfil responsibilities properly for fair, peaceful polls, EC tells ministries

Wed Nov 1, 2023 05:22 PM Last update on: Wed Nov 1, 2023 05:25 PM
12th Parliamentary Polls Monitoring: Number of local organisations to be cut by half

The Election Commission (EC) today directed ministries and departments concerned to perform their duties properly in organising a free, fair, and peaceful election.

The officials concerned have assured the EC of their support, Election Commission Secretary Jahangir Alam said.

He made the comments after a meeting with the secretaries and heads of ministries concerned ahead of the 12th parliamentary election.

The EC gave some instructions about measures to ensure that the election can be held in a fair and beautiful manner.

All the agendas were discussed in detail in the inter-ministerial meeting, Jahangir said.

The message of the Election Commission is that they should fulfil their responsibility properly in organising a fair, beautiful, peaceful election, he added.

