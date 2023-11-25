Former UP chairman assaulted for buying nomination form

An independent aspirant was attacked by miscreants yesterday while he was returning home after collecting nomination form for Cumilla-9 constituency to contest the 12th national elections.

The aspirant, Golam Sarwar Mojumder, posted video footage of the incident on his Facebook account.

Sarwar, also former chairman of Soroshpur Union Parishad, alleged that some masked miscreants attacked him in front of Cumilla district Election Office around 11:45am.

He said they also asked him if he had permission to buy the nomination form.

Sarwar said he submitted complaints to Zilla Election Officer, the returning officer, and Cumilla Kotwali Model Police Station in this regard.

Contacted, Kotwali Model Police Station Inspector (investigation) Rakibul Islam said, "I have learned about the incident through social media. If any complaint is filed, we will take action."