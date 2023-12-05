Foreigners satisfied with polls-time environment, EC activity

Says election commissioner Md Alamgir

There is no pressure from outside the country regarding the upcoming national polls, Election Commissioner Md Alamgir said today.

Some untoward incidents could not disrupt the election's overall environment, he said while addressing a views-exchange meeting with officials of the district administration, police and others at Mymensingh Zila Parishad Auditorium in the morning.

The foreigners are satisfied over the polls-time environment and the Election Commission's (EC's) activities, the commissioner added.

Hoping for a good presence of voters, the commissioner also said it was not their responsibility to bring people to the polling centres.

It is the task of the contesting candidates, he added.

"Our duty is to create a congenial atmosphere for a free and fair election," the commissioner also said.

There is no challenge of holding the election and the commission has already taken all measures for the polls to be free, fair, and peaceful, Md Alamgir said.

The army could accompany the members of other law-enforcement agencies to ensure security, said the election commissioner.

Mymensingh Divisional Commissioner Ommey Salma Tanzia, Deputy Commissioner Md Mustafizar Rahman, DIG (Mymensingh Range) Md Shah Abid Hossain, Superintendent of Police Masum Ahmed Bhuiyan, and other officials of Rab and election the commission were present.