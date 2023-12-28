‘Forcing people to vote also violates human rights'

Says NHRC chief after meeting with CEC

Barring people from voting or forcing them to exercise their franchise are violations of human rights, National Human Rights Commission Chairman Kamal Uddin Ahmed said today.

"If someone wants to vote, no one has the right to stop him … If someone does not want to vote but is forced to vote, that is a violation of human rights. We are keeping an eye on it," Kamal said.

The NHRC chief made the remark while talking to reporters after a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal at the latter's office.

The meeting was held ahead of the 12th national election scheduled for January 7.

The NHRC chairman also said that by violating the electoral code of conduct, many candidates and their workers cause anxiety for the people and break their trust.

"We have been saying that such things should not happen," he said.