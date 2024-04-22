First phase of UZ polls: 198 aspirants withdraw from race

A total of 198 candidates withdrew their candidature in the first phase of upazila elections slated for May 8.

Today was the last date for withdrawal of candidacy for the polls to be held in 150 upazilas across the nation.

Election Commission additional secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath told The Daily Star this night that 95 chairman aspirants, 79 vice chairman aspirants, and 24 vice chairman posts reserved for women aspirants withdrew their candidature.

With their withdrawal total number of candidates for the election now stand at 1588. Among them, 554 will vie for chairman posts, 605 for vice chairman posts, and 429 for vice chairman posts reserved for women.

A total of 1890 aspirants submitted the nomination paper and returning officers cancelled the nomination of 104 candidates.

The upazila elections will take place in four phases.

A total of 161 upazilas will go to polls on May 21 in the second phase, and 112 upazilas will go to polls on May 29 in the third phase.

The fourth phase is expected to take place on June 5.