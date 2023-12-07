Elections
Staff Correspondent
Thu Dec 7, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Dec 7, 2023 04:13 AM

Elections
From Candidates’ Affidavits

Ferdous’ annual income Tk 51 lakh, no loans

Staff Correspondent
Thu Dec 7, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Dec 7, 2023 04:13 AM

Film actor and Awami League candidate for Dhaka-10 constituency Ferdous Ahmed's yearly income is about Tk 51 lakh.

According to the affidavit he submitted to the EC, there is no record of any bank loans under his name.

Ferdous has cash of Tk 31,28,658 according to his affidavit. In addition to his Tk 11,25,000 worth of shares in various companies, he has Tk 31,57,997 in bank accounts. Also, he has invested Tk 1,09,32,296 against fixed deposits.

He has a car worth Tk 20 lakh. His current business capital is Tk 10,55,310. His immovable property is worth Tk 34,27,250.

