Ferdous Ahmed’s affidavit: Annual income Tk 51 lakh, no loans

Popular film actor and Awami League candidate for the Dhaka-10 constituency Ferdous Ahmed's yearly income is about Tk 51 lakh.

According to the affidavit he submitted to the Election Commission for the 12th parliamentary election, there is no record of any bank loans under his name.

Ferdous has cash of Tk 31,28,658 according to his affidavit. In addition to his Tk 11,25,000 worth of shares in various companies, he has Tk 31,57,997 in various bank accounts. Also, he has invested Tk 1,09,32,296 against fixed deposits.

He has a personal car worth Tk 20 lakh. His current business capital is Tk 10,55,310. His immoveable property is worth Tk 34,27,250.

In the affidavit, actor Ferdous said, "I, individually or jointly, or relying on any member or chairperson, managing director, or director of any bank or financial institution, have not taken any loan from any bank or financial institution."