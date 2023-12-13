Elections
Staff Correspondent, Ctg
Wed Dec 13, 2023
Fazle Karim's income doubles in 5yrs

ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury, incumbent lawmaker and AL candidate for Chattogram-6 constituency, has seen a twofold increase in his annual income over the past five years, according to the affidavit he submitted to the EC for the upcoming polls.

In the affidavit, he mentioned his annual income to be over Tk 2.32 crore, while his annual income was Tk 1.6 crore in 2018, based on the affidavit he submitted ahead of the 11th parliamentary election.

The worth of his movable assets has also increased to Tk 4.49 crore from Tk 3.67 crore in 2018.

Among his movable assets, he has Tk 2,00,000 in cash and Tk 2.49 crore in bank deposits, according to the recent affidavit, while in 2018, he had Tk 50,000 in cash and Tk 1.86 crore deposited in the bank.

