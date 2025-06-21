Fair polls not possible without government support: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin today said regardless of the Election Commission's independence, a fair election cannot be ensured without the government's support and cooperation.

The government must play a key role in holding the election, the CEC said while inaugurating a daylong training programme on electoral laws and regulations at the Electoral Training Institute in the capital.

The deployment of law enforcement personnel in the field will also require the government support, the CEC said.

"We are in touch with the government, but not on a daily basis," he said adding, "The election schedule will be announced on time, and you will be informed once it's finalised."

In response to a question about whether he would hit with the government to announce the national election date, the CEC said, "A formal meeting isn't necessary for that. We're already in contact with the government through both formal and informal channels. When the time comes, everyone will know — there's nothing we're hiding."

"You'll know everything in due time. There's no need to formally announce meetings with the government. We have to operate with the understanding that we remain connected to the government's activities," he added.

Referring to the election plan, the CEC said, "We don't call it a roadmap. Different people use different terms — some say schedule, others say roadmap. But rather than calling it a roadmap, you can consider it an action plan. We have that in place, and we began working on it quite some time ago."

Akhtar Ahmed, senior secretary of the Election Commission, and other officials were present at the event.