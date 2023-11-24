Expelled BNP leader Ahsan Habib to contest polls from Tangail-5

BNP's national executive committee member Khandkar Ahsan Habib, who was recently expelled from the party, has filed his nomination papers to contest the 12th national election for Tangail-5 (Sadar) constituency.

He is going to participate in the election as an independent candidate, he told a press conference at a restaurant in Tangail town this afternoon, reports our local correspondent.

Habib held a press briefing in Dhaka on November 15 under the banner of "Swatantra Gonotontra Mancha" and announced that he will take part in the 12th parliamentary election. On the same day, Ahsan Habib, also a Supreme Court lawyer, was expelled from the national executive committee of BNP.

While addressing the press conference today, Habib said at least 15 BNP leaders came together under the banner of the "Swatantra Gonotontra Mancha".

"It's not a political organisation. Many BNP leaders have taken preparation to go for the elections under the banner and they all will contest in the polls as independent candidates," he explained.

He also said, "I think the state power should be changed through a fair election. I am not with Awami League or under any pressure. The common people of Tangail are on my side. Whatever the result is, I'll take part in the elections."

He collected the nomination form from the Returning Officer's office on November 19.

Habib was BNP candidate from Tangail-5 (Sadar) constituency in 2008 and 2018 national elections respectively. He was a councillor of Tangail municipality in 1993.