Expatriates’ votes to cost around Tk 48 crore: EC

The Election Commission has decided to allow expatriate Bangladeshis to vote in the upcoming national election through an IT-supported postal ballot system, with a project estimated to cost around Tk 48 crore.

"To overcome the limitations of the traditional postal ballot system, the method will now be IT-supported postal ballots," Election Commissioner Abul Fazle Md Sanaullah told reporters after the EC's 8th meeting held at Nirbachan Bhaban in Dhaka this afternoon.

Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin chaired the meeting, attended by four election commissioners, the EC secretary, and relevant officials.

The EC has decided not to use Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in any local government elections following the national parliamentary election.

Taking into account the recommendations of the Electoral Reform Commission, the EC is moving forward with implementation in areas such as the Representation of the People Order (RPO), the Special Law for Election Officers, affidavit requirements, EC Secretariat Act, postal ballots, EVMs, political party registration progress, voter list updates, and constituency delimitation.

Initially, the EC considered three voting methods for expatriates -- proxy voting, online voting, and postal ballots, Sanaullah said, adding that today's meeting finalised the decision in favour of postal ballots.

Regarding this process, he said a new project will be undertaken for online registration. Once registered online, the EC will send the postal ballot directly to the voter concerned.

After voting, the ballot must be returned to the relevant returning officer of the respective constituency.

The EC added that the technical committee will review the plan, which will be implemented through a Development Project Proposal (DPP).

The election commissioner also said they were considering an alternative such as blank ballots.

He said that, on average, a single postal ballot through the postal service would cost Tk 700, while using private couriers would cost around Tk 5,000.

Asked how postal voting would work, he explained: "We are now developing an online registration platform. There are two types of registration. First is voter registration, which is required by law to be eligible to vote. The second is OCV (Overseas Citizens Voting) registration, which previously required an application but can now be done entirely online. That is the difference."

Regarding online voting, the EC said: "The issue of online voting will be explored. We might reach the trial stage, but not the actual voting stage yet."

On the campaign to update the voter list through door-to-door visits, Sanaullah said, "So far, we have identified 4,406,602 newly registered voters who were previously excluded. Meanwhile, we found 2,132,590 deceased voters in the list."

He mentioned that a supplementary voter list will be published next week.

When asked what would be done with the unused EVMs, the EC said, "In this situation, a committee has been instructed to decide on how to deal with the EVMs."