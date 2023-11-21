Ensure security of minorities during polls

Oikya Parishad tells EC

Bangladesh Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Oikya Parishad yesterday demanded that the safety of minorities is ensured before and after the national polls.

Rana Dasgupta, general secretary of the parishad, presented a statement in this regard at a press conference held in Jatiya Press Club.

"We want religious and ethnic minority voters to feel secure when going to polling centres and for candidates not to face any obstacles in their candidacy," read the statement.

A majority of the minority communities in the country are anticipating a fair and impartial election. A democratic government is essential because the ongoing struggle for human rights will not succeed without it. Meanwhile, concerns regarding abuse against minority groups continue to linger among the communities, said Dasgupta.

"The Election Commission and the election-time government have to take appropriate measures to protect the minorities," he added.

He suggested creating a level playing field by establishing an unbiased environment, and ensuring equal opportunities for participation in election campaigns.

"The Election Commission should be strengthened for effective and institutionalised control with active involvement of the government, political parties, and relevant organisations in maintaining the proper conduct of elections," he said.

He stressed the importance of refraining from using religion and sectarianism in election campaigns, and proposed that Border Guard Bangladesh and Rab members patrol sensitive areas from two days ahead and 15 days after the election day.

Awami League had made certain commitments in their election manifesto for the 11th National Parliament election. The parishad had planned a grand rally on November 17 to address the implementation of those promises. However, the event was postponed, mentioned Dasgupta.

The rally was postponed due to concerns about potential disruptions, such as hartals and blockades announced by various political parties following the election candidacy announcements made two days before the schedule, he added.

Presidents of the organisation Nim Chandra Bhowmik and Nirmal Rozario also spoke at the conference.