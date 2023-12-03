Elections taking place by the will of Allah: HC

A High Court bench today said elections are taking place by the will of Allah.

During hearing of a writ petition, which challenged the Election Commission's legality of polls schedule announcement, the bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah said the timings regarding the polls have already been settled by the Supreme Court.

The election is scheduled to be held on January 7 next year.

"We will look into the matter in accordance with the law as the content of the writ petition are connected to constitutional issues," Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam, presiding judge of the bench, said during the hearing.

"Everything happens by the will of Allah and the next national polls are going to be held by his will too," they said.

Earlier in the day, writ petitioner Advocate Md Eunus Ali Akond told the HC bench that the Election Commission is going to hold the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election hurriedly as there are five months more for holding the polls under Article 123 (4) of the constitution.

Eunus, also a SC lawyer, said many independent candidates could not submit nomination papers to contest the elections due to time constraints.

Besides, the polls-time government is supposed to be small under the Appellate Division's directives in the verdict of caretaker government-related cases, but the size of the cabinet has not been reduced, he added.

The HC bench set 2:00pm tomorrow for resuming the hearing of the matter.