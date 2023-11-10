Election within stipulated time at any cost

Says CEC after talks with president

The Election Commission will hold the next general election within the stipulated time limit of January 29 at any cost, said Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal.

Mentioning that the commission will announce the schedule for the 12th parliamentary polls "very soon", he sought assistance from the government and all political parties regarding the election.

The CEC was talking to reporters after a meeting with President Mohammed Shahabuddin at the Bangabhaban yesterday. Four other election commissioners were present.

Habibul said the president urged the EC to make sure democracy and constitutional rule continue in the country at any cost. The president also assured the commission of providing necessary assistance to hold a free and fair election.

According to a Bangabhaban press release, Shahabuddin in the meeting said it is not possible for the EC alone to conduct an election in a fair manner. He said active cooperation from the people and also from the executive branch is needed for this. "Political parties should come forward in this regard."

It is the custom for the EC to meet the president ahead of announcing the parliamentary polls schedule.

The CEC and the election commissioners went to the Bangabhaban to inform the president about their preparations for the upcoming election.

The meeting took place at a time when the country is witnessing political violence. The BNP, its likeminded parties and Jamaat-e-Islami are enforcing nationwide blockades of road, rail, and waterways demanding election under a non-party neutral administration. The ruling Awami League, however, says the Jatiya Sangsad election will be held under the incumbent government in line with constitutional provisions.

"We briefed the president on the overall election preparations. He listened to us and expressed his satisfaction. He also hoped the upcoming election would be free, fair, and peaceful," Habibul said.

Responding to a query from a journalist, the CEC said there had been no discussion about any possible dialogue among the political parties.

He said they told the president that the EC was committed to holding the election within the stipulated time.

The tenure of the current parliament expires on January 29. According to the constitution, the national election must be held anytime within the final 90 days of a parliament's tenure.

EC sources said the election schedule may be announced any day between November 14 and 16. The commission will make the final decision in this regard in a meeting.

The election may be held on any day between January 6 and 9, and the EC is taking final preparations keeping those dates in mind, the sources added.

There is a strong possibility the election will be held in the first week of January. The final decision regarding the schedule will depend on the political situation.

In late September, Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman had said the JS polls might be held in the first week of January.

As part of its preparations, the EC has already amended the Representation of the People Order, 1972, redrawn the boundaries of 10 constituencies, registered two new political parties, prepared a primary list of 42,500 polling centres, and shipped most of the election material to the districts.

The commission last week updated the voter list with 11,96,91,633 voters. It primarily estimated that about Tk 1,445 crore would be needed to hold the election.