Election, reforms must proceed simultaneously

Says Zonayed Saki

Zonayed Saki, chief coordinator of Ganosamhati Andolon, has emphasised that reforms and the upcoming national election must move forward hand in hand.

In an exclusive conversation with The Daily Star at his party office recently, Saki outlined his Ganosamhati's stance on the reform process, efforts to change the constitution, and the political situation following the July uprising.

He said the interim government has initiated a participatory and consensus-based approach by forming commissions, gathering political input, and drafting reform proposals.

According to Saki, the commission has to find a way to implement the issues which have been compiled into the "National Charter" or "July Charter". The unresolved matters can be left to the next parliament.

"We believe any reform must be rooted in mutual agreement. Administrative and institutional reforms can be immediately enforced by executive orders from the interim government and later ratified by parliament," he said.

"However, constitutional reforms require a new parliamentary mandate."

To that end, Ganosamhati Andolon has proposed that the next parliament serves as a Constituent Assembly, tasked with implementing unanimously agreed constitutional changes within six months of its formation.

Such a move, Saki said, would ensure the legal sustainability of the changes of the constitution and protect it from judicial challenges.

On the issue of secularism versus religious identity in the constitution, Saki reaffirmed the party's commitment to building an inclusive state.

He opposed replacing "secularism" with "absolute faith in Almighty Allah" as demanded by BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, and instead advocated for equal rights for all citizens irrespective of religion, ethnicity, gender identity, or political beliefs.

"The spirit of the July uprising is to ensure every individual's rights and dignity. A citizen's identity should not be undermined by religion, profession, or ethnicity," he said.

Regarding issues where consensus could not be reached, he said, "If some issues remain unresolved, they will be placed before the people. The election will serve as the platform for the public to give their mandate."

"Any proposal should not be imposed forcibly."

Regarding the election, Saki said people will make the ultimate decision.

"Some may try to delay elections in the name of reforms, or bypass reforms for quick elections -- but the people want both," he said.

Addressing the deterioration of law and order after August 5, Saki said the collapse of law enforcement and state institutions --- long misused by the former authoritarian regime --- was a key factor.

He called for rebuilding these institutions to ensure public safety and accountability.

He condemned recent attacks on shrines, minorities, and women, which he said were often orchestrated by fascist elements, and criticised the exaggerated portrayal of these incidents by some foreign media.

"We demand accountability for each incident. At the same time, we reject disinformation campaigns and believe in standing for justice, truth, and unity," he stated.

On calls to ban the Awami League over its role in past violence, including the July massacre, Saki maintained that such matters should be handled through democratic and judicial processes.

"There must be justice for 15 years of crimes, including the mass killings in July and August. Those responsible, including Sheikh Hasina and her party, must be held accountable through proper investigations," he asserted.

As for election preparedness, Saki said Ganosamhati Andolon is gearing up to contest in all constituencies.

He said the party's campaign would focus on democratic transformation, accountability, and economic justice.

"We are working to build a broad alliance for democratic change. We want an inclusive Bangladesh where reforms and elections happen simultaneously, with the people guiding the process," Saki added.